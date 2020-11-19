NBC News:

“The Governor will not lockdown and hurt families who can’t afford to shelter in place for six weeks,” a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The governors of Texas, Florida and South Dakota said they have no plans to shutdown their states as a new wave of coronavirus cases sweep the country.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview that there won’t be “any more lockdowns” in the state and he wants to focus on “working to heal those who have Covid” so they can leave the hospitals and get back to their normal routines, the Texas Tribune reported.

A spokesperson for the governor told NBC News on Wednesday that Abbott’s plan to slow the spread of the virus will rely on “the data-driven hospitalization metrics used by doctors and medical experts.”

As of Wednesday, Texas had over 1.1 million cases and 20,274 deaths related to coronavirus, according to data compiled by NBC News, and the state had seen a 47 percent increase in cases over the past 14 days.

“As some communities experience a rise in hospitalizations, the State of Texas is working closely with local officials to quickly provide the resources needed to address these spikes and keep Texans safe,” spokesperson Renae Ez said in a statement, adding that a part of the plan is to begin distributing the antibody therapy drug made by Eli Lilly.

The governor will also continue with a plan he announced in September that states he would scale back businesses reopening if the number of Covid-19 patients in a region exceeds 15 percent of its hospital capacity for seven consecutive days.

Read more at NBC News