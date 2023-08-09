Texas elementary school teacher and self-professed black supremacist Danielle Allen is FIRED after joking about killing her sister’s white boyfriend: ‘I enjoy being racist’

A Texas elementary school teacher has been fired after she shared a slew of ‘racist’ posts on social media – including one saying she ‘enjoys being racist’ and another complaining about her sister dating a white man. The teacher, named as Danielle Allen, 29, lost her job after the Mesquite Independent School District says it became aware of ‘alarming, racist’ remarks she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire,’ the school authority said Tuesday. The school system slammed her for the ‘highly offensive’ posts, which also saw her brag about believing her job was ‘safe’ because she didn’t ‘directly wish harm on ALL white people.’ The educator also allegedly self-described as a ‘Black Supremacist’ on her X profile, however the account has since been removed or deleted.

READ MORE