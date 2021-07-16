ConservativeBrief.com:

Having watched the Democrats abscond from Texas for Washington D.C. to break quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, Republican leaders in the state are refusing to sit idly by and are instead meting out punishment for the Democrats who chose to neglect their duties as elected representatives.

On Thursday, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted a notice that Democrat speaker pro tempore Joe Moody had been stripped of his title under the rules of the Texas House, details of which were released on social media by Texas Tribune reporter Cassi Pollock, who wrote, “House Speaker [Dade Phelan] has relieved [Joe Moody] from his position as speaker pro tempore.”

“Pursuant to my authority under House Rule 1, Section 10, I have relieved Representative Joe Moody from his position as Speaker Pro Tempore for the 87th Legislature, effective immediately,” Phelan said in the statement.

Moody responded by claiming it did not bother him that the olive branch offered to Texas House Democrats by Republicans in the state legislature had been taken away. He posted a response claiming that the “important titles” in his life would never change despite the loss of his position.

“The most important titles in my life will never change: Dad, Husband, El Pasoan,” he wrote. “Nothing political has ever even cracked the top three, so nothing has changed about who I am or what my values are.”

In addition to stripping him of his role in the House leadership, Phelan released a lengthy statement reprimanding his Democrat colleagues whom he says are “stalling a 13th check for retired teachers,” and named each and every single Democrat who fled to Washington D.C. while still being paid tax dollars to do their jobs in Texas. https://lockerdome.com/lad/12578241793956198?pubid=ld-12578241793956198-359&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fconservativebrief.com&rid=&width=663

More at ConservativeBrief.com