PJ Media:

UPDATE: Texas county Dems reject resignation of pol who called Sen. Tim Scott ‘oreo’

Last week we watched as half of the country screamed at Tim Scott for daring to say America isn’t a racist country. The libs seemed determined to prove Scott wrong, even if it meant being as racist as possible themselves.

They called him “Uncle Tim,” among other less printable things. Jimmy Kimmel tried to whitesplain racism to him. Al Sharpton stood up at a funeral and insisted that America is indeed racist, which he wouldn’t be allowed to say if America actually was racist.

Throwing out accusations of racism left and right is a very lucrative business, and the people who profit from it aren’t about to let Tim Scott take food off their tables. So, their longstanding rule against criticizing black politicians went out the window, and they hit Tim Scott with every racist epithet they had.

As disgusting as it is, apparently there is an acceptable limit to the Democrats’ racism, and one hapless Dem in Texas just hurtled right over it.

The Texas Democratic Party official who called Sen. Tim Scott an “oreo” is resigning after multiple state leaders condemned his “disgusting” comments. “I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday morning. “As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” he said.

More at PJ Media