In a bold move, Texas has sent the first busload of illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, California, a sanctuary city.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Wednesday night that the first group of 40 illegal immigrants had been transported to Los Angeles. This action is part of his comprehensive plan to alleviate the immigration burden that small border towns in Texas are facing.

The Governor highlighted that these towns are bearing the brunt of the migrant influx due to Biden’s reluctance to secure the border.

“As a sanctuary city, Los Angeles is a popular destination for migrants, especially now that city leaders have confirmed its sanctuary status,” Governor Abbott said.

He went on to add that until Biden takes steps to secure the border, Texas will continue to provide relief to its border communities by transporting migrants to cities that have openly declared their sanctuary status.

READ MORE