Texas police say they’ve arrested multiple people after apprehending a suspected gunman accused of shooting and killing five people.

Francesco Oropesa was found hiding in a laundry basket in Conroe, Texas, Tuesday evening – with San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office since saying at least one other person was arrested.

They refused to say who they’d apprehended, and would not confirm if one of those taken to jail was Oropesa’s wife.

A woman called Divimara Lamar Nava was booked into Montgomery County Jail Tuesday evening for hindering the apprehension of a felon, KTRK reported.

READ MORE