An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus in Texas — marking the 15th US case of the deadly illness, officials announced Thursday. The patient, who was under quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, was confirmed Wednesday night to have the virus known as COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby,” the agency said in a statement.

