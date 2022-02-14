NEW YORK POST:

A Texas physics teacher was chased and beaten by a group of middle school students who broke his arm in the attack, video shows.

The assault occurred at Langham Creek High School in Houston on Thursday when students from Aragon Middle School attacked assistant baseball coach and high school physics teacher Michael Shott during a baseball practice, according to reports.

Cell phone video posted on social media shows Shott sprinting away full speed through the high school parking lot attempting to evade several pursuing students while others follow, taking videos of the attack on their phones.

At one point, the attackers catch up and force their coach to the ground, before he gets up and runs out into an area of the parking lot away from them.

Shott’s mother, Peggy Shott, told KTRK that her son suffered a broken arm as a result.

