Two people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Texas church Sunday, according to a report. The shooter was among the casualties, authorities said. The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. during a service at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, the Dallas Morning News reported. Footage of the service live-streamed on YouTube showed a person wearing a large coat brandishing what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun, news station WFAA reported. The shooter was seen firing the weapon at least twice before another person fired back, the outlet reported. Some congregants reportedly ducked under church pews, while others charged with handguns at the shooter.

