The man behind the deadly church shooting in Texas on Sunday had visited the congregation several times before, according to the church’s senior minister, who noted the man received food but would get angry when he wasn’t given cash. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Wearing a fake beard, a wig, a hat and a long coat, Kinnunen opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ, in White Settlement, and killed Richard White and Anton “Tony” Wallace. As authorities said Kinnunen’s motive remained under investigation, the church’s senior minister, Britt Farmer, told The Christian Chronicle he recognized the 43-year-old after seeing a photo of him without the disguise.

