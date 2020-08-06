New York Post:

A cancer researcher and mother-of-two who emigrated from India to Texas was reportedly murdered on her daily jog Saturday morning.

Sarmistha Sen, 43, was found dead by a passerby at about 7 a.m. near a creek along the Chisholm Trail in the city of Plano, Fox 4 reported, citing police.

Police did not reveal the manner of death but classified it as a murder.

About the same time Sen was discovered, police received a call for a nearby home burglary and arrested 29-year old Bakari Moncrief – who is also considered a suspect in Sen’s death.

Moncrief is being held on $1 million bond on the burglary charge as police investigate his possible link to the murder.

“We have our suspicions, but we have to have proof,” said Plano Police Officer David Tilley, according to Fox 4.

“And that’s what they’re looking for right now is trying to obtain proof as to whether or not this individual is or is not responsible for her death.”

