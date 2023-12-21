Texas begins flying migrants from southern border to Chicago — the first plane carried over 120 people

Texas sent a plane with more than 120 migrants from the US-Mexico border to Chicago in an escalation of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing operation that has given more than 80,000 migrants free rides to Democratic-led cities across the country since last year.The first flight, which Abbott’s office said left from El Paso and arrived Tuesday, was arranged a week after Chicago’s city council took new action over the busloads of migrants that have drawn sharp criticism from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The city has said bus operators began trying to drop off people in neighboring cities to avoid penalties that include fines, towing or impoundment.Bus operators could now face tougher penalties in Chicago for not unloading new arrivals at a designated location or failing to fill out city paperwork.Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said Wednesday that the flights were the result of Johnson “targeting migrant buses” from Texas.

