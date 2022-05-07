Washington Times

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation Friday into the Texas Bar Foundation, saying he‘s heard complaints the lawyers’ group is funneling taxpayers’ money to organizations that encourage and fund illegal immigration. Mr. Paxton asked the bar to turn over its charitable giving lists for the past 10 years, as well as any documents detailing how those decisions were made. He said he‘s received complaints from Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas Republican, and members of the public about the bar foundation‘s behavior. “The Texas Bar Foundation is alleged to have knowingly given donations to entities that encourage, participate in, and fund illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico border, and potentially using taxpayer dollars received from the State Bar of Texas, which appoints the Foundation‘s trustees,” Mr. Paxton said. “If true, this is likely an improper use of charitable funds because the funds are diverted from their intended — and potentially unlawful — purpose.” Soon after he announced the probe, the attorney general also made public that he is being investigated by the bar association for his role in pursuing a legal case to challenge the Electoral College vote count that delivered victory to President Biden in 2020. “I’ll see you and the leftists that control you in court,” Mr. Paxton said in a statement posted to Twitter. He said he wouldn’t allow the bar association to “bully” him. The foundation, in a statement, said it was Mr. Paxton who was abusing taxpayers’ money with the new probe. “Had AG Paxton taken the time to come and speak with us rather than issue a press release, I am confident that he would have found no wrongdoing on the part of the foundation,” said Bar Foundation Chair-Elect Alistair Dawson. The foundation said it doesn’t get money from taxpayer funds, but rather from charitable donations.

