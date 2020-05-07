DAILYMAIL.COM

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail on Tuesday

She refused to shut down her business in accordance with stay-at-home orders

Luther reopened her Dallas business Salon a La Mode on April 24 and repeatedly ignored court orders to close up shop

On Tuesday, Dallas County Judge Eric Moyé found Luther in criminal and civil contempt of court and ordered her to pay $7,000 to the court

He offered to commute her sentence if she admitted her actions were ‘selfish’

She refused: ‘I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish’

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said she should be released

He slammed the judge for ‘abusing his authority’ by putting Luther behind bars

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail on Tuesday for refusing to shut down her business in accordance with stay-at-home orders

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail on Tuesday for refusing to shut down her business in accordance with stay-at-home orders Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for a salon owner to be released from jail as he slams the judge who locked her up for violating the state’s stay-at-home order. Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, appeared in court on Tuesday where she was sentenced to seven days behind bars and $7,000 – $500 for each day she opened her business’ doors. Gov Greg Abbott’s started phase one of Texas reopenings last week, which did not allow salons to resume business – but that didn’t stop Luther from opening up. Dallas County Judge Eric Moyé found Luther in criminal and civil contempt of court and told her she owed local leaders an apology. He gave her the opportunity to admit fault and offered to commute her sentence if she apologized for ‘being selfish’, but Luther refused to admit she did anything wrong. On Wednesday, Paxton released a statement, claiming the salon owner was ‘unjustly jailed’. According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, Paxton sent a letter to Moyé stating that he ‘abused his authority’ by putting Luther in jail for trying to feed her family.

