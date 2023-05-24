Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has accused Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of being drunk while presiding over the state legislature and demanded he resign over video of him slurring his words.

Paxton said in a statement on Tuesday that Phelan was seen in ‘a state of apparent debilitating intoxication’ and that his ‘failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party.’

He added: ‘While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House.’

Television station KXAN noted that the video shows Phelan at ‘the end of a 14-hour day’ at the House. Cait Wittman, a spokesperson for Phelan, also said in a statement that Paxton’s move was a ‘last ditch effort to save face’ amid his own legal issues.

READ MORE