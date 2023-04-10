Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blasted the Soros-backed Travis County DA Jose Garza saying he “weaponized the judicial system” after a jury convicted Army sergeant Daniel Perry of murdering Black Lives Matter (BLM) protestor Garrett Foster. In a statement to Fox News, Paxton said, “Self-defense is a God-given right, not a crime. Unfortunately, the Soros-backed DA in Travis County cares more about the radical agenda of dangerous Antifa and BLM mobs than justice.”

Garza responded to Paxtons accusations and said, “The Texas Attorney General is currently under felony indictment and under a federal criminal investigation, He should focus on his own legal troubles instead of attempting to interfere with the work of a Travis County jury.”

On Friday, a jury found Perry guilty of murder, stemming from an incident that occurred at a 2020 BLM protest in Austin Texas. On Saturday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot Vowed to pardon Perry in response to the conviction. He stated, “I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” but noted that he is limited to only giving pardons after receiving a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Abbott said that he had requested them to expedite their review.

