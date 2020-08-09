Fox News:

Ken Paxton says he is welcoming the NRA to come to Texas because ‘they have done amazing work over the years defending the Second Amendment’

New York’s attorney general seeks to dissolve the NRA; reaction from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James for trying to dissolve the National Rifle Association and welcomed the organization to his state saying that “in Texas we care about what the founders put in the Constitution.”

Paxton made the comment Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” three days after James announced that her office has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and its leadership, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre.

On Sunday Paxton said he is “absolutely” welcoming the NRA to come to Texas because “they have done amazing work over the years defending the Second Amendment.”

