TESTOSTERONE FOR SICK DOGS: A HOPEFUL STORY BY BERNIE’S MOM

Bernie was an irascible 4-pound chihuahua who graced my life from 2004 to 2017. Around age 13, Bernie’s health started to decline. First it was respiratory: Coughing, gasping, gagging. Diagnosed as “collapsing trachea” where the windpipe collapses down when the dog tries to breathe in. Then I learned he had a stage 2 heart murmur caused by failing heart valves, which eventually leads to congestive heart failure. Bernie also had arthritis in his neck & back legs. All this affected his appetite so he began losing weight & muscle mass. It seemed the odds were stacked against him.



My internet searches became increasingly desperate as I watched him go down hill. Then one day I hit gold! The Merck Veterinary Manual: “The use of stanozolol is primarily to improve appetite and increase strength and overall vitality in ailing animals. Some reports suggest that Stanozolol may be useful in the treatment of tracheal collapse in dogs.” Stanozolol is an anabolic steroid related to testosterone. So I went looking for information about testosterone. A veterinarian in Florida uses it to treat hip dysplasia in large dogs. In humans testosterone improves osteroporosis, increases appetite and stops muscle wasting in elderly patients, and it can mitigate the terrible effects of congestive heart failure.



Bingo! I raced to my doctor with the good news. But I was in for a shock. The vet, a mid-30s woman at a large veterinary practice. “You want to give your dog testosterone?” “Yes … um … I did this internet research.” She snorted at the mention of internet research, then said “There’s no conclusive evidence that testosterone addresses any of those issues.” She then proceeded to educate me about testosterone:



It will make him aggressive

It will make him hyper-sexual

It will make him wander

It will cause heart disease

It will cause prostate cancer



I said “Maybe we could try it anyway?” She said firmly “I’m not giving your dog testosterone.” End of conversation. Back to the internet for more research! Aggression? A recent study shows that intact dogs are less aggressive to both people & other dogs. Hypersexuality? Dogs mostly ‘hump’ for non-sexual reasons like excitement or dominance. Wandering? An elderly 4-pound chihuahua is not going to wander very far. Heart disease? In humans, it is LOW levels of testosterone that are associated with atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease, and negative cardiovascular events. Prostate Cancer? Dogs have very low risk/rates of prostate cancer.



This started to sound like a case of ANTI-TESTOSTERONE HYSTERIA.



Maybe this woman had “issues”? So armed with my latest info, I visited three more veterinarians in Silicon Valley, and spoke to two more in the wider San Francisco Bay Area. Only one, an older woman who no longer practices, said “Yes it is safe and effective.” But she couldn’t point me to anyone currently using it. The others all laughed me out of their offices. One of them, an older man, said “I’m taking testosterone myself but it won’t help your dog.” Surreal! And as I left he gave me a card for a local euthanasia doctor, indicating he thought Bernie was on his last legs.



So what happened? Bernie lived 2.5 more years thank you very much!



Because I finally found a vet willing to give him testosterone! Far away, in a small dying Northern California town. A “country” vet who sees as many horses as dogs & cats. Within one week of his first shot Bernie’s energy was better. Within a month you could tell his joints felt better. After three months his collapsing trachea was gone. And over the next 2.5 years his heart murmur never progressed beyond stage 2! He passed away 2.5 years later of kidney failure.



So what is causing ANTI-TESTOSTERONE HYSTERIA in veterinarians?



Steroid Abuse? Testosterone supplementation goes back to the 1930s when it was first synthesized in the lab. After World War II athletes began using it to enhance their performance. Steroids became increasingly popular among not just Olympic athletes, but also professional sports players and high school athletes. In 1975, the International Olympic Committee banned them in Olympic competition. In 1988 the first major federal regulation of steroids was introduced as part of the Anti-Drug Abuse Act. Then Congress passed the Anabolic Steroid Enforcement Act of 1990, which placed certain anabolic steroids on Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). In the1990s body builders discovered that stanozolol was still available from veterinarians, and devised various ways to get it from them. This got some vets into hot water. Young veterinarians these days are either not taught about it, or taught that it is evil.



ANOTHER WAY OF PUTTING DOWN MALENESS? This really bugs me! Men are bad, so their hormones must be bad, right? Testosterone will make him aggressive! Testosterone will make him a sex offender! That’s the “vibe” you pick up from young vets. It’s a palpable feeling of distaste, especially in some of the women vets.



Basically today, if you go to a veterinarian with a dog who has joint pain, they give you all the opioids and psychoactive drugs like Lyrica that you can stuff into your pockets. If the dog has a heart murmur they’ll give you a pharmacopia of heart drugs. But never would they dream of giving you the natural, unpatentable substance called testosterone.



WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?





