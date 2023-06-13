Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a role in prompting 51 former intelligence officials to sign onto a statement in 2020 that undermined the New York Post’s bombshell story about Hunter Biden, according to congressional testimony from two of the statement’s signatories.

One of the signatories, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, revealed in a behind-closed-doors interview to the House Judiciary and Intel Committees in May that he was informed that Blinken, then a top Biden campaign adviser, had asked former CIA Acting Director Mike Morell to draft the statement.

Clapper “testified to the Committees that former CIA Director John Brennan told him ‘that Tony Blinken had reached out to Michael [Morell] about putting together a public statement,’” committee chairmen Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Turner (R-OH) revealed to Blinken in a letter Monday while renewing demands from him for information on the matter.

