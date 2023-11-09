TEST SCORES TO BE THROWN OUT TO PERMIT DUMMIES OF COLOR INTO ONCE EXCELLENT SAN FRAN HI SCHOOLS

Two top public San Francisco high schools may see big changes to their admissions processes in the coming years.

Lowell High School and Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts could adopt less rigorous admissions requirements under a proposal from the superintendent that will be considered by the school board on Nov. 14.

The proposal is part of SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne’s larger recommendation to “improve student outcomes” at all the district’s high schools, according to a press release issued by the district on Friday.

The recommendations include eliminating Lowell High School’s extensive application and testing process and instead basing admission on “a minimum GPA and student interest,” the district outlined in the release. The district did not specify what the GPA would be.

