NEW YORK POST:

The teen suspected of fatally stabbing Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors is believed to have skipped town to hide out with relatives down South, The Post has learned.

“We think he’s down South. We’re looking for him,” one high-ranking source told The Post.

He is not believed to have left the city on a train or airplane, suggesting he traveled by car, the source added.

The regional fugitive task force, composed of dozens of local and federal law enforcement agencies, has been tapped to find the boy, multiple law enforcement sources said.