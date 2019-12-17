NEW YORK POST:

The 14-year-old suspected killer of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors jumped out of a car while on his way to meet with cops on Monday, sparking a manhunt in Harlem, police sources told The Post.

Cops fanned out across 125th Street — with particular focus between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards — to look for the alleged teenage killer, sources said.

The middle-schooler and an adult were headed to meet with cops on Monday, when the kid bolted out of the car, a high-ranking source told The Post.

The adult notified authorities, who took to the area to track the teen, sources said.

The fresh-faced fugitive is among three suspects cops have identified in the fatal stabbing of Majors, 18, on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.