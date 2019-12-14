NY POST
View this post on Instagram
I wish I could rewind….This one was heartbreaking and just different. To my stage buddie, partner in crime, band mom, friend, and mentor, I love you. We hit it off the moment we met. At a time I felt as if giving up on my dreams was the only thing to do, you told me to stop whining and get to the love of it. I’ll never stop. WE will never stop. I got prom queen on repeat. Tess I wish I could jam one more time with you. No bullshitting, no correcting, just jamming. To the Majors, the mrc family, patient zero, Harli and The House of Juniper, The goop, and my 337 boys, And all of the other amazing people whose hearts she touched, The way for us to honor her is to never quit. Never stop playing. From now on, no matter who’s on stage with me, Tess will be right next me jamming with me. Thank you Tess I’ll miss you forever. Whenever I hit the stage you’ll be in my mind. ❤️ everyone as hard as it is live life like she’s here with us. Because in spirit she will always be. Much Love -BEAMER
Friends and bandmates of murdered Barnard college student Tessa Major took to social media to honor the young woman Friday, sharing heart-wrenching videos and photos of the teen performing in her band. “I wish I could rewind….This one was heartbreaking and just different. To my stage buddie, partner in crime, band mom, friend, and mentor, I love you,” the Instagram account “Beamer337” wrote alongside a video of Majors playing during a show. The clip shows the slain 18-year-old alt-rocker jamming out on a white bass guitar, jumping up and down and swinging her blond pigtails as her bandmates picked up a funky tune.
READ MORE AT THE NY POST