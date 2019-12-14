NY POST

Friends and bandmates of murdered Barnard college student Tessa Major took to social media to honor the young woman Friday, sharing heart-wrenching videos and photos of the teen performing in her band. “I wish I could rewind….This one was heartbreaking and just different. To my stage buddie, partner in crime, band mom, friend, and mentor, I love you,” the Instagram account “Beamer337” wrote alongside a video of Majors playing during a show. The clip shows the slain 18-year-old alt-rocker jamming out on a white bass guitar, jumping up and down and swinging her blond pigtails as her bandmates picked up a funky tune.

