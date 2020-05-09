NBC Bay Area:

“Frankly, this is the last straw,” Musk expressed and followed by saying the company’s headquarters will move out of California.

Elon Musk, CEO and product architect of Tesla, said the company is suing Alameda County “immediately.”

Musk took to Twitter to express his opinion about the county choosing not follow the second-phase of reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The unelected & ignorant ‘Interim Health Officer’ of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!.” he said.

Tesla reopened its Fremont plant Friday despite county public health orders against such nonessential businesses, according to a CNBC report citing company emails.

