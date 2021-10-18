Financial reports show that Virginia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe received nearly $500,000 in contributions from Michael Bloomberg-backed Everytown for Gun Safety.

The McAuliffe campaign’s financial report for September shows Everytown gave $400,000 on September 23, 2021.

Another McAuliffe campaign financial report shows Everytown made “In-Kind” donations to McAuliffe of $53,700 and $1,179 on September 30, 2021.

On October 9, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that McAuliffe was running on a platform that contains many new gun controls for Virginians.

For example, McAuliffe wants to implement an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a ban on guns built from parts kits.

Read more at Breitbart