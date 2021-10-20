Breitbart

Here’s the awkward video of @TerryMcAuliffe walking out half way through what was supposed to be 20 minute interview with local ABC affiliate pic.twitter.com/EjQ6OL22Fo — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 19, 2021

Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Terry McCauliffe (D) reportedly ended an interview at the half-way mark and berated the reporter for not asking “better questions.” According to ABC7, the network had reporter Nick Minock conduct two interviews with the opposing candidates for governor – one with former governor Terry McCauliffe and the other with businessman Glenn Youngkin (R). To keep it fair and balanced, the interviews were to be 20 minutes apiece, wherein both candidates would be asked about their platforms. However, mid-way through McCauliffe’s interview, the former governor abruptly ended the discussion and scolded the reporter for not asking “better questions.” “If you watch those entire interviews on our website, we do want to point out that the Terry McCauliffe interview is shorter than our interview with Glenn Youngkin,” said an ABC7 anchor during a Tuesday broadcast. “That was not by our doing.” “Nick offered 20 minutes for both candidates exactly to be fair for the interviews,” he continued. “McCauliffe abruptly ended 7 News’ interview after just 10 minutes and told Nick that he should have asked ‘better questions’ and that Nick should have asked questions 7 News viewers ‘care about.’”

