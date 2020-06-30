Page Six:

Terry Crews is facing backlash again for a tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, 51, said in a tweet that black lives shouldn’t be held higher than those of other races when the movement ends.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he wrote on Tuesday. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Twitter users immediately fired back at Crews, saying the movement is about being treated equally.

“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King tweeted. “#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition.”

