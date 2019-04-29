NEW YORK POST:

Islamic terrorists are feared to be plotting Sri Lanka-style massacres at other popular tourist destinations, intelligence officials have warned.

Jihadi fighters fleeing Iraq and Syria after the fall of ISIS are now able to concentrate on plotting devastating attacks with radicals overseas, according to the UK’s Sunday Telegraph.

Intelligence sources told the paper that the devastation in Sri Lanka — where at least 250 were killed — will strengthen the resolve to further target popular hotspots packed with tourists.

The dire warnings come as all Catholic Sunday Masses in Sri Lanka have also been suspended until further notice following the Easter Sunday attacks.

“It’s grim to say so, but we should expect more attempts at attacks like these more regularly for the foreseeable future,” warned Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, a researcher who tracks ISIS.

“Sri Lanka was not a one-off. If anything, it was a test run.”

Well-placed sources told the paper that India, the Maldives and east African resorts in Kenya and in Tanzania are most vulnerable.