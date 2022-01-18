NEW YORK POST:

The British terrorist who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue had been investigated by UK intelligence services, but determined not to be a terroristic threat, according to reports Tuesday.

Malik Faisal Akram, who had a history of mental illness, was investigated by MI5 “in the second half of 2020” after a tip that he could be a possible Islamist terrorist threat, government sources told the Guardian.

It was “closed shortly afterwards with an assessment that there was no indication he presented a terrorist threat at that time,” a government source also told the Telegraph.

Although he was put on a list of Subjects of Interests (SOI), the spy agency concluded that he did not “pass the threshold” for a full-blown investigation, the UK paper said.

MORE FROM THE NY POST