A verified and convicted terrorist who attacked a U.S. Consulate with a grenade and automatic rifle fire has taken over the ruthless Los Zetas cartel, a group headquartered at the Texas border in the Nuevo Laredo-Laredo metropolitan border area. Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, sits immediately across the border from Laredo, Texas, and is the only urban location along the entire U.S.-Mexico Border that does not have any fencing or constructed security barrier of any kind. The convicted terrorist, Hector Raul Luna Luna, is known as “El Tory” and was convicted in the 2008 terror attack on the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey, Mexico. He was released from prison due to bribes paid by Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and has now taken over the dominant faction of Los Zetas, Cartel Del Noreste (CDN), to open up the lucrative and unsecured border corridor into Texas.

In late 2018, Nuevo Leon Governor Jaime Rodriguez Calderon publicly singled-out El Tory as one of the men behind the escalation of violence in his state. According to the governor, El Tory and his criminal organization were linked to the large majority of the violent deaths in the state.

Most recently, Breitbart News reported exclusively on a series of threats made by El Tory, who claimed he would blow up the headquarters of a state police agency in Nuevo Leon. The threats were made through several narco-banners that Los Zetas hung throughout the industrial city of Monterrey. The threats are considered credible by law enforcement in Mexico, since El Tory has a history of targeting police and has used grenades in the past.