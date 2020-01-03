DAILY MAIL:

An alleged terrorist who was wearing a mock explosive vest was shot dead in Paris this afternoon after stabbing four people, killing a man who was trying to protect his wife, the mayor said.

Witnesses told local media the attacker was yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he launched the assault in the Hautes-Bruyères park in the Villejuif suburb shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Police said the man appeared to be wearing an explosive vest and had made off towards a Carrefour supermarket just under a mile away where he was ‘neutralised,’ shot several times and died at the scene.

Mayor of Villejuif Franck Le Bohellec told Le Parisen the dead man was a 56-year-old who ‘was walking with his wife when the attacker approached, he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who took this stab.’

Two others have been rushed to Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital and remain in a ‘critical condition’, authorities said.

It is not clear how many others were caught up in the rampage. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told local media: ‘In his murderous journey, the suspect tried to attack other victims who managed to avoid it.’