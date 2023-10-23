Terrorism isn’t a difference of opinion — Americans should be disturbed by Israel bashing

Many are wondering how our college campuses became cells of anti-Israel radical students, administrators and faculty.

Similarly, growing up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, I never thought in my lifetime there would be so many calling for an end to Israel, supporting terrorists and attacking our local police.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened this past weekend at the “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” demonstration.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Bay Ridge to call for the United States to end all support for Israel.

They held up signs such as “Zionism is genocide” and “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

Especially since the rally had no mention of Hamas or its atrocious acts of terrorism, I guess beheading Israeli babies is “justified.”

“We are calling for full liberation of all of Palestine,” protesters shouted, “to every single inch, from river to the sea,” a common Hamas refrain.

