Mark Milley told senators he will update an assessment on the timeline of a terrorist group reemergence in Afghanistan up from a two-year ‘medium threat’

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin briefed a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday

They said President Biden and top military officials underestimated how quickly the Taliban would retake Afghanistan after the troop withdrawal

‘Two takeaways for me – We’re gonna leave tens of thousands of people behind… and the timeline in terms of threats has accelerated,’ a source on the call said

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much faster than President Joe Biden and his top military leaders predicted, a Sunday report from Axios reveals. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told a bipartisan group of senators during a Sunday call that a past assessment of how soon the terrorist groups will reemerge in Afghanistan will drastically speed up due to the events over the last week. On the call with Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked if they will revise the assessment given to Congress in June that classified a ‘medium’ risk of terrorist group reconstituting within two years of withdrawal.

