Terror suspect rams vehicle into IDF soldiers and attacks them with an ax

An ax-wielding terrorist rammed a vehicle into a group of Israeli soldiers outside a Navy base in the northern Israeli city of Haifa and attacked them early Monday morning, leaving one serviceman seriously injured, officials said.Israeli Defense Forces officials said the terrorist plowed his vehicle into a group of soldiers, before exiting the vehicle and attacking them with an ax.The suspect was shot dead at the scene by one of the soldiers.Another man who was suspected of fleeing the scene was also arrested, the Jerusalem Post reports.Photos posted to social media in the aftermath showed troops with guns standing near a man lying in the street with a hatchet next to him.Other footage showed a white sedan with its front smashed in next to the outer wall of the military facility.Medics who responded to the scene found one of the soldiers, a 20-year-old man, conscious but with extensive wounds to his lower limbs, according to the Times of Israel.Photos posted to social media in the aftermath showed troops with guns standing near a man lying in the street with a hatchet next to him.

ATENTADO EN HAIFA:

terrorista árabe israelí embistió con un coche a un soldado de unos 20 años y luego salió e intentó rematarlo con un hacha. Antes que lo logre, fue neutralizado por un disparo.

El soldado está gravemente herido. pic.twitter.com/G4ObIqfiSb — Kary🇮🇱קארי 🎗️ (@Kary_Tur) January 29, 2024

