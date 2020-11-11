The US Sun:

ISIS-linked militants have beheaded more than 50 people and chopped up the bodies of the victims in a brutal attack in northern Mozambique, according to reports.

The militants turned a football pitch into an “execution ground” as they decapitated and chopped up the bodies of villagers in the Cabo Delgado province, state media reports.

Scores of women and children were abducted in Nanjaba village, while more than 50 were killed in a gruesome attack on Muatide village, the BBC reports.

“They burned the houses then went after the population who had fled to the woods and started with their macabre actions,” Bernardino Rafael, commander-general of Mozambique’s police said during a media briefing on Monday, according to Al Jazeera.

Villagers who tried to flee were reportedly taken to a nearby football pitch where they were beheaded and chopped to pieces in the atrocity which from lasted from Friday night to Sunday.

Jihadists have wreaked havoc in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province over the past three years, ravaging villages and towns as part of a campaign to establish an Islamist caliphate.

