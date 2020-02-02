New York Post:

A MAN has been shot dead by armed police after several people were stabbed in a terror attack on a London high street today.

A machete-wielding man was shot dead by police in south London Sunday after injuring three people in a stabbing spree that officials are calling a “terrorist-related” attack.

“The circumstances are being assessed,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

The incident took place on Streatham High Road in the city’s Streatham neighborhood around 2 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Frantic witnesses heard gunshots and saw the man lying on the pavement on Streatham High Street.