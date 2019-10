NEW YORK POST:

A tornado plowed through a miles-long swath of Dallas late Sunday, knocking out power for about 65,000 people and wrecking buildings.

The storm swirled through northwest Dallas around 9 p.m., the city confirmed in a statement.

Video posted by meteorologist Dakota Smith with the National Center for Atmospheric Research shows the twister swirling through the black sky, lit up by flashes of lightning.