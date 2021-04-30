The New York Post:

The death toll in the stampede at a religious festival in Israel has climbed to at least 44 on Friday, with about 150 injured — as terrifying videos posted online show thousands of people struggling to run for their lives through a narrow passageway.

The disaster unfolded when the huge throng surged through the tunnel-like passage during the annual Lag Ba’omer festivities at the foot of Mount Meron, according to witnesses and video footage.

People began falling on top of each other near the end of the walkway, as they descended slippery metal stairs, witnesses said.

The footage shows large numbers of people, most of them black-clad ultra-Orthodox men, squeezed in the tunnel. Witnesses told the Haaretz that police barricades prevented people from exiting quickly.

Avraham Leibe told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that a crush of people trying to descend the mountain caused “general bedlam” on a slippery metal slope followed by stairs.

