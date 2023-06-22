NY Post

Bone-chilling TikTok clips show what the “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible might have looked like — a terrifying re-enactment of a scenario that killed five passengers in the North Atlantic’s treacherous depths. Implosions happen shockingly fast, as demonstrated by an old animation of a railroad tanker suddenly collapsing. TikTok animators extrapolated what that might have looked like underwater. In one clip, posted by user @sincerelybootz, a vessel that looks like a military sub suddenly flattens out, curls into a taco-shaped piece of metal and then rips apart — leaving behind nothing but air bubbles and shrapnel. “It’s very instantaneous as far as death when it comes to any lives that may be on board,” the narrator states.

