Terrifying moment masked intruder prowls around Los Angeles home for more than an hour – before breaking in while family’s grandchildren are inside

This is the terrifying moment a masked intruder was spotted prowling around a Los Angeles home for over an hour before breaking in – as cops warn locals to stay on their guard after the same man was seen lurking near other properties in the area.

Surveillance cameras caught the man, with a hood pulled up over his head, sneaking around the property in Lakewood on Saturday evening.

Footage shows the intruder climbing over the wall into the backyard, before walking to the rear of the property and peering through the windows.

Homeowner Shimika Davis said she was upstairs inside the property with her sister and grandchildren at the time of the incident and has been left feeling unsafe in her home.

She said the man broke in through an unlocked patio door and was inside the house for over three minutes before she confronted him in an attempt to scare him away.

