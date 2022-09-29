A video has emerged showing the moment elite Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel loses control and lashes out at two young sisters over a ‘knock and run’ prank at a Sydney hotel.

The footage, taken by a 12-year-old girl, shows her 14-year-old sister in the corridor of the Novotel Brighton Le Sands at 10.40 pm last Saturday.

Moments later, she is seen screaming and running into her hotel room with an angry van der Poel in pursuit after being pushed over the edge by the repetitive knocking on his hotel room door.

Footage shows the teen cowering, placing her hands over her face.

Moments later, the athlete corners her and pulls her by the arms until she falls and grazes her elbow.

Van der Poel, 27, then leaves the girl bleeding on the ground to chase another girl, aged 13, who he pushed against a hotel wall.

The girl’s father, Emad, exclusively showed the video to Daily Mail Australia and supplied a photo of his daughter’s injury showing layers of skin rubbed off in a nasty carpet burn.

