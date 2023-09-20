Terrifying moment driver is carjacked by a coordinated gang of armed men driving SUVs in Democrat-led Chicago – as motor vehicle theft skyrockets 90% in just one year in crime-plagued city

This is the terrifying moment a Chicago driver was carjacked by a gang of armed men who trapped him between two cars before tying him up at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage, released by a local crime blog, shows several men in two vehicles ambush a parked car before kicking out the driver in the crime-addled city earlier this month.

Chicago Police told DailyMail.com they did not receive any reports about the incident, which happened on the 1700 block of North Western on September 2.

It comes amid a spate of crime across the Dem-run city, which has turned into a hellscape since Lori Lightfoot and her mayor successor Brandon Johnson took over.

READ MORE