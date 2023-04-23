Video posted online showed the terrifying moment a Boeing 737 shooting flames into the sky before it returned to an Ohio airport just 40 minutes after it took off.

The American Airlines flight 1958 to Phoenix, Arizona took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 7:43am, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flights nationally, but re-landed at the airport at 8:22am.

Witnesses on the scene said it was struck by a flock of geese as it took off, causing flames to shoot from the engine and create ‘wonky, pulsing noises.’

One person in Columbus, Ohio even said it sounded ‘as if the engines were about to give up.’ Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The plane has been identified as a Boeing 737-800, but is not a 737 Max, which has killed over 340 people around the world.

