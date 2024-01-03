Terrifying footage shows 95ft waves crashing over luxury Atlas World Voyager cruise ship as it makes its way through ferocious storm with 115mph winds off Antarctica

Terrifying new footage has emerged from a luxury cruise liner negotiating a ferocious storm off Antarctica, capturing the moment waves measuring almost 100ft smashed the vessel and swamped the deck with freezing seawater.

The Atlas World Voyager cruise ship was traversing the Drake Passage – the spot at which the Atlantic and Pacific oceans converge between the southernmost tip of South America and Antarctica – when it was caught in a punishing tempest.

Winds of up to 115mph whipped the sea into a frenzy and sent 30 metre (93ft) waves slamming into the luxury yacht during the perilous journey on December 2, 2023.

The heart-pounding clip taken from the deck shows how the yacht was lifted to the top of massive waves before angling over and plunging several storeys down.

Tables, chairs, sunloungers and all sorts of other detritus were seen floating about after the deck was overrun by the deluge.

Fortunately, the crew managed to expertly navigate the treacherous waters and the yacht reached its destination – Ushuaia in southern Argentina – without suffering major damage.

