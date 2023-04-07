College swimming champion Riley Gaines has filmed herself being ambushed by screaming trans activists and was allegedly hit ‘multiple times by a guy in a dress’ following a speech about saving women’s sports.

A terrified Gaines, 23, was forced to barricade herself inside a room at the San Francisco State University campus last night after a group of activists ambushed her.

Gaines’ husband, Louis Barker, said he had brief conversations with his wife while she was locked in the room for nearly three hours.

‘She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it,’ Barker said. ‘She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.’

‘The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,’ Gaines wrote in the tweet.

‘This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.’

