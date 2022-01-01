THE DAILY MAIL:

As Long Angeles crime spirals out of control, even some of the city’s wealthiest residents have flocked to Beverly Hills’ only gun store to buy firearms to protect themselves and their belongings.

Beverly Hills Guns first opened by appointment only in July 2020, and has seen upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills increasingly in a panic following some high-profile smash and grabs and violent home invasions in recent weeks, Los Angeles Magazine reports.

Many are self-proclaimed progressives who’ve never even held a gun before, but who’ve been so spooked by soaring crime in the famously wealthy enclave that they’ve decided to arm themselves.

Some have also discussed more elaborate security measures, such as armored cars, safe rooms and bulletproof glass inside their homes, after some celebrities, including a star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a BET host were stalked by robbers into their homes.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, a philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was also killed in a home invasion robbery and shooting earlier this month.

