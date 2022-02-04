THE DAILY STAR:

US Border protection has deployed robotic “dogs” on the border that Twitter users have likened to Netflix’s Black Mirror.

The new technology, aptly named ‘Man’s Best Friend’, aims to assist Customs and Border Protection staff in the hostile environment of the American Southwest by reducing human exposure to life-threatening hazards.

According to Gavin Kenneally, chief product officer at Ghost Robotics, 100lb four-legged robot with no head is designed to trek in all types of natural terrain including sand, rocks, and hills but also on human-built environments like stairs.

Kenneally added: “It has the ability to feel through its motors and can estimate friction forces and automatically correct for uneven or slippery ground.”

