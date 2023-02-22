A tenured professor at the University of Texas at Austin sued the school after he claims the administration made threats to his job when he criticized critical race theory as having ‘no scientific basis.’

Dr. Richard Lowery filed the lawsuit in federal court this month and claimed the university violated his constitutional right by punishing him for speaking out on controversial subjects – like the school’s critical race theory and diversity policies.

While Lowery is tenured, the school could still strip him of his affiliation with the Salem Center, which would cost him a $20,000 stipend and research opportunities, which they threatened to do, his lawyer said.

Dr. Lowery is an associate professor of finance at the McCombs School of Business, and has been an outspoken critic of the school’s promotion of CRT, previously telling Fox New Digital, that it has ‘no scientific basis.’

