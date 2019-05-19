BREITBART

The record-setting waves of migrants flowing into the Rio Grande Valley Sector forced U.S. Border Patrol agents to build tents outside of their stations for temporary housing. Some migrants were also held in parking lots. The new measures come after a newly built tent facility nearby already reached its maximum capacity.According to information released by U.S. Border Patrol, agents in McAllen are currently holding an average of 8,000 migrants. The average number of apprehensions each day varies from 1,000 to 1,500 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. A series of photographs released by the agency revealed the crowding at the facilities as agents try to keep up with the growing number of migrants.

