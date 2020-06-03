News & Observer:

Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, made a surprising move Monday during a tense stand off with protesters seeking justice in the case of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by police in Minneapolis.

All 60-plus officers knelt before the marchers on Murchison Road.

Video of the moment had been viewed more than 14,000 times on Twitter and got 15,000 reactions on Facebook as of Tuesday morning.



“As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone,” the department wrote. “

We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.”



Read more at News & Observer